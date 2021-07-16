GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3900 mark remains a tough nut to crack for bulls amid COVID-19 woes

GBP/USD gained intraday positive traction on Thursday after hawkish comments by BoE's Saunders.

A strong pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains, rather prompted fresh selling.

Investors look forward to the release of US monthly Retail Sales figures for a fresh trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Thursday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The headline unemployment rate in the UK unexpectedly edged higher to 4.8% during the three months to May from 4.7% previous and prompted some intraday selling around the major. The slight disappointment, however, was largely offset by a massive fall in the claimant count change and stronger wage growth data.

Nevertheless, the report pointed to a roaring jobs market in the UK and growing inflationary pressure from rising wages. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) will have to consider scaling back its huge stimulus program sooner and acted as a tailwind for the British pound. Apart from this, hawkish comments by the BoE policymaker Michael Saunders pushed the major to the top end of its weekly trading range.

During a scheduled speech, Saunders said that the question of whether to curtail our current asset purchase program early will be under consideration at our forthcoming meetings. Saunders further mentioned that the activity seems to have recovered a bit faster than the May forecast and risks lie on the side that the output gap will close earlier than previously expected. This pointed to a change in stance among some BoE policymakers.

The momentum, however, ran out of steam near the 1.3900 mark amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish testimony, investors seem convinced that the US central bank will tighten its monetary policy sooner than anticipated. This, along with concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven greenback.

The USD seemed rather unaffected by an extension of the decline in the US Treasury bond yields and even shrugged off mixed US macro releases. The Initial Weekly Jobless Claims dropped to 360K last week from 386K previous, while the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing improved sharply to 43 in June. This was offset by weaker than anticipated Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which fell to 21.9 for the current month. Separately, Industrial Production recorded a modest growth of 0.4% as against the 0.7% increase anticipated.

The pair retreated around 90-95 pips from the daily swing highs, albeit managed to defend the 1.3800 mark and edged higher during the Asian session on Friday. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to a subdued USD price action. That said, a goodish rebound in the US bond yields should underpin the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the major amid absent relevant UK macro data.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with the US bond yields and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been finding decent support near the 1.3800 mark since the beginning of this week. This should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the near-term trajectory. A sustained break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the fall towards testing two-and-half-month lows support, around the 1.3730 region. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3700 mark has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.3665 strong horizontal support.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3900 mark. This is followed by the 1.3925-30 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a move back towards the key 1.4000 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.4050 intermediate hurdle before bulls aim to reclaim the 1.4100 round-figure mark.