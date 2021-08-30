GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3800 holds the key for bulls amid Powell-inspired USD weakness

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday and was supported by renewed USD selling bias.
- Powell downplayed speculations about an earlier interest rate hike and weighed on the buck.
- COVID-19 woes acted as a headwind for the GBP and capped gains for the pair, at least for now.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 100 pips from four-day lows touched earlier on Friday and shot to over one-week tops amid the emergence of some selling around the US dollar. During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more upbeat about the progress on employment and the inflation front. Powell reaffirmed that QE tapering would begin later this year but warned of the downside risks posed by the rapid spread of the delta variant. He also attempted to de-link tapering from the rate lift-off and reassured the market that the Fed was in no hurry to raise interest rates. This, in turn, triggered an instant decline in the US Treasury bond yields and exerted prompted some selling around the greenback.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from 1.375%, or the highest level since August 12 touched on Thursday. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven USD and provided a goodish lift to the major. The momentum pushed the pair to an intraday high level of 1.3780, though lacked any follow-through buying. The pair finally settled around 20 pips off daily tops and held steady above mid-1.3700s through the Asian session on Monday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets continued acting as a headwind for the USD and extended some support to the pair, though the continuous rise in new COVID-19 cases in the UK kept a lid on any further gains.
In the absence of any market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the major. Later during the early North American session, the release of Pending Home Sales data from the US will be looked upon for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on important macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the US monthly employment details. The closely-watched NFP report will drive the greenback in the short term and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying on Friday and acceptance above the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3984-1.3602 slide favours bullish traders. That said, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3785-90 confluence hurdle before positioning for an extension of the recent strong rebound from the 1.3600 mark. The mentioned barrier comprises the 50% Fibo. level and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3835 region, above which the pair seems all set to extend the momentum towards 1.3875-80 area en-route the 1.3900 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3745-40 region, might continue to find decent support near the 1.3700-1.3680 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. A convincing break below will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 round figure touched on August 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
