GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed

A combination of factors dragged GBP/USD to one-month lows, around the 1.3600 mark on Friday.

A modest USD profit-taking from multi-month tops assisted the pair to regain traction on Monday.

Investors now eye flash UK/US PMI prints for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent downward trajectory and dropped to one-month lows on Friday, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.3600 mark. The British pound was weighed down by weaker than expected UK monthly Retail Sales, which fell 2.5% in July as against expectations for a modest 0.4% growth. Moreover, sales excluding fuel also fell short of estimates and declined by 2.4% MoM, while readings for June were revised lower. This comes on the back of worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September and softer UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. Investors now seem to have pushed back expectations for a rate hike from the Bank of England, which further undermined the sterling.

Meanwhile, the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases added to the recent market worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant. The development might have forced investors to probably reassess the timing of the Fed's tapering plan, which prompted some US dollar profit-taking from a nine-and-half-month high touched on Friday. Apart from this, a solid rebound in the equity markets led to some follow-through USD selling on the first day of a new week and assisted the pair to gain positive traction during the Asian session. The momentum pushed the pair back above mid-1.3600s as market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of PMI prints from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus.

The key highlight of the week, however, will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which will be looked upon for fresh clues about the central bank's policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, last week's fall validated a bearish breakdown through the neckline support of a double-top pattern. However, slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts held traders from placing fresh bearish bets, rather prompted some short-covering move. That said, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3700 mark. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the pair near the 1.3725 support breakpoint.

On the flip side, the 1.3600 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as immediate support. This is followed by July monthly swing lows, around the 1.3570 region. Some follow-through selling will reaffirm the near-term negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.3500 psychological mark.