GBP/USD Outlook: 100-DMA, around 1.3600 mark is the next relevant bearish target

A combination of factors dragged GBP/USD to multi-week lows on Wednesday.

The risk-off mood, upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the safe-haven USD.

Vaccine concerns weighed on the sterling ahead of important UK/US macro data.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday. The downward momentum dragged the pair to fresh six-week lows and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar, which got an additional boost from the prevalent risk-off mood. A rare coordinated move by the US, Canada, UK and EU to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights violations abuses in Xinjiang took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The flight to safety picked up pace after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments.

Meanwhile, the anti-risk flows, along with easing inflation worries contributed to the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, downplayed the risks that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond extended its recent pullback from over a one-year high level of 1.754% touched last week, albeit did little to dent the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback.

The British pound was further pressured by concerns that a significant shortage in vaccine supplies could derail the UK government's plan to exit the current lockdown and hinder economic recovery. It is worth mentioning that the EU reportedly could block exports of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to the UK. Tuesday's mixed UK employment details also did little to impress the GBP bulls or lend any support to the major. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the Unemployment rate for the three months to January fell to 5% as against consensus estimates pointing to a modest uptick to 5.2% from the 5.1% previous. This, however, was largely negated by a sharp rise in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits to 86.6K in February.

The pair was last seen trading just above the 1.3700 mark as market participants now look forward to key macro releases from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus. The UK economic docket highlights the release of the latest consumer inflation figures and the flash PMI prints for March. The Markit will also publish the preliminary US PMIs later during the early North American session, which, along with the release of Durable Goods Orders data would influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the second day of a joint testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, before the Senate Banking Committee.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide below the 1.3800 mark confirmed a double-top bearish breakdown. Subsequent weakness below a previous strong resistance turned support, near the 1.3760-50 region, might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downfall. With technical indicators on the daily chart still far from being in the oversold territory, some follow-through decline towards testing the 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.3600 mark, looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now be seen as a selling opportunity near mid-1.3700s. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the major near the 1.3780-1.3800 region. That said, a convincing break through the mentioned barrier might trigger a short-covering move and push the pair back towards the 1.3900 mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.3865 area.