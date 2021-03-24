GBP/USD Outlook: 100-DMA, around 1.3600 mark is the next relevant bearish target

- A combination of factors dragged GBP/USD to multi-week lows on Wednesday.
- The risk-off mood, upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the safe-haven USD.
- Vaccine concerns weighed on the sterling ahead of important UK/US macro data.
The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday. The downward momentum dragged the pair to fresh six-week lows and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar, which got an additional boost from the prevalent risk-off mood. A rare coordinated move by the US, Canada, UK and EU to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights violations abuses in Xinjiang took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The flight to safety picked up pace after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments.
Meanwhile, the anti-risk flows, along with easing inflation worries contributed to the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, downplayed the risks that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond extended its recent pullback from over a one-year high level of 1.754% touched last week, albeit did little to dent the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback.
The British pound was further pressured by concerns that a significant shortage in vaccine supplies could derail the UK government's plan to exit the current lockdown and hinder economic recovery. It is worth mentioning that the EU reportedly could block exports of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to the UK. Tuesday's mixed UK employment details also did little to impress the GBP bulls or lend any support to the major. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the Unemployment rate for the three months to January fell to 5% as against consensus estimates pointing to a modest uptick to 5.2% from the 5.1% previous. This, however, was largely negated by a sharp rise in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits to 86.6K in February.
The pair was last seen trading just above the 1.3700 mark as market participants now look forward to key macro releases from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus. The UK economic docket highlights the release of the latest consumer inflation figures and the flash PMI prints for March. The Markit will also publish the preliminary US PMIs later during the early North American session, which, along with the release of Durable Goods Orders data would influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the second day of a joint testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, before the Senate Banking Committee.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide below the 1.3800 mark confirmed a double-top bearish breakdown. Subsequent weakness below a previous strong resistance turned support, near the 1.3760-50 region, might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downfall. With technical indicators on the daily chart still far from being in the oversold territory, some follow-through decline towards testing the 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.3600 mark, looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now be seen as a selling opportunity near mid-1.3700s. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the major near the 1.3780-1.3800 region. That said, a convincing break through the mentioned barrier might trigger a short-covering move and push the pair back towards the 1.3900 mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.3865 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range
It continues to be an uninspired week for spot gold (XAU/USD) markets; the precious metal continues to trade within $1725-$1745ish parameters, with the 21-day moving average, which currently resides around $1732, acting as a magnet to the price action.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.