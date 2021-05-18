The bullish trend started in May 2020 entered in a period of consolidation between March and May 2021.
GBP/USD managed to breve above resistance level at 1.40 and it is now pointing to the upside.
For the short term, we will target a continuation of the current bullish trend with stop los just below the 9MA.
Entry 1.4145.
Target 1.4237.
Stop-loss 1.4050.
The information contained in this article and the resources available is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice. The opinions expressed are from the personal research and experience of the author.
