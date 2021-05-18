The bullish trend started in May 2020 entered in a period of consolidation between March and May 2021.

GBP/USD managed to breve above resistance level at 1.40 and it is now pointing to the upside.

For the short term, we will target a continuation of the current bullish trend with stop los just below the 9MA.

Entry 1.4145.

Target 1.4237.

Stop-loss 1.4050.