GBP/USD options: Investors seek upside protection ahead of UK retail sales
Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected UK CPI reading pushed the GBP/USD pair down to the support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from March 14 low and June 21 low.
Daily chart
The chart above shows the bears may have run out of steam near the trend line support, which currently stands at 1.2865 levels.
The 14-day RSI is bearish, but the MACD does show the loss of bearish momentum.
Investors boost hedges against short spot positions
The loss of bearish momentum around the long-term rising trend line support ahead of the UK retail sales data forced investors to boost hedges against short spot positions. This is evident from the preliminary GBP/USD options activity data for August 16 published by the CME which shows-
- The Open Interest [OI} in Calls improved by 529 contracts as opposed to 249 additions seen in the Put options OI.
- The fact that the OI improvement was noted in At-The-Money [ITM] Calls [1.29 strike] and near-the-money Calls [1.2950 strike] adds credence to the view that investors have prepared for a potential rebound in the spot from the trend line support on the back of an upbeat UK retail sales data.
- Highest additions were seen in 1.3150 Call, taking the cumulative OI to 3206 contracts; the highest among Call options. Thus, 1.3150 is likely to act as a strong resistance in the short-term.
- Meanwhile, 1.2850 Put has highest OI buildup, thus a break below the same could yield sharp losses as Put writers would be forced to unwind their positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.