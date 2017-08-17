Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected UK CPI reading pushed the GBP/USD pair down to the support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from March 14 low and June 21 low.

Daily chart

The chart above shows the bears may have run out of steam near the trend line support, which currently stands at 1.2865 levels.

The 14-day RSI is bearish, but the MACD does show the loss of bearish momentum.

Investors boost hedges against short spot positions

The loss of bearish momentum around the long-term rising trend line support ahead of the UK retail sales data forced investors to boost hedges against short spot positions. This is evident from the preliminary GBP/USD options activity data for August 16 published by the CME which shows-