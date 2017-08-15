GBP/USD options: Investors build hedges against short spot ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD did find support around 1.2965 [23.6% Fib R of Jan low - Aug high] last week, but the bulls have failed to make their presence felt. Friday’s rally to 1.30 was short lived as the spot fell back to 1.2963 yesterday. As seen on the chart below, the 14-day RSI has turned bearish.

Daily chart

The US-UK 10-year yield spread has witnessed an upside break of the falling channel, suggesting further losses could be in store for the GBP/USD pair.

The UK CPI data due at 08:30 hours is expected to show the cost of living jumped 2.7% y/y in July compared to previous month’s print of 2.6%. Core CPI is seen rising 2.5% vs. previous figure of 2.4%.

The US-UK 10-yr yield spread would narrow in favor of the British Pound if the UK CPI beats estimates. The preliminary options data for GBP/USD published by the CME shows investors have taken the upside risks in GBP/USD in consideration and thus, have boosted hedges against short spot positions…

GBP/USD Sep expiry GBUU7 Open Interest (24.99 DTE) vs 1.2984

Source: CME

The Open Interest [OI] in call options, improved by 585 contracts. The OI has been distributed over strikes - 1.3050, 1.31, 1.3150, 1.32.

Meanwhile, investors have also boosted downside bets, which is evident from the improvement in the OI in 1.2950 Put and 1.29 Put.

Source: CME

Max OI accumulation is seen at 1.30 Call, thus a break above 1.30 is likely to yield a big rally in the spot. Big additions are also seen in 1.3150 Call.