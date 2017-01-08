GBP/USD Options: Investors are cautiously bullish ahead of the BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD rose to 1.3235 this Tuesday morning; the highest level since September 2016. Apart from the broad based USD sell-off, the Cable has been supported in the recent weeks by hawkish comments from the Bank of England [BOE] officials. This week’s Bank of England "Super Thursday" will most likely offer more info on whether record-low interest rates could soon be lifted.

The options activity data published by the CME shows the investors are buying downside protection ahead of the BOE event.

GBP/USD GBUQ7 Aug 4 expiry Open Interest Change: Current (Jul 31 - Prelim) vs Jul 28

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 27,431 243 18,981 -288 8,450 531

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 26,648 664 20 14 26,628 650

ITM Call unwinding at the higher levels suggests traders are covering positions. Accumulation in the OTM 1.3250 call [+341 contracts] closer to expiry is call writing and suggests 1.3250 is likely to act as an immediate resistance. Additions in the OTM puts [+664 contracts] ahead of the Super Thursday event indicate demand for cheap protection against long spot positions.

GBP/USD GBUU7 Sep 8 expiry Open Interest Change: Current (Jul 31 - Prelim) vs Jul 28

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 21,232 560 10,819 217 10,413 343

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 18,971 941 89 22 18,882 919

Again, big additions in the OTM puts - 1.31, 1.3050, 1.30 - suggests investors are buying hedges against the long spot positions.

Call options witnessed an improvement in the OI positions by 560 contracts. 1.32 call saw accumulation of 166 contracts, while 1.3450 call witnessed an addition of 149 contracts.

Improvement in the ITM calls [+217 contracts] is surely long trades, although the buildup in 1.3450 could be call writing, meaning the level could act as stiff resistance in the short-term.

Interestingly, 1.3430 is the resistance offered by the trend line sloping downwards from the July 2014 high and Aug 2015 high.

Weekly chart

Investors are cautiously bullish on GBP/USD

Cable could extend the rally to 1.34-1.3450 levels, although investors are buying downside protection, which indicates they are not sure if the BOE could walk the talk.