The GBP/USD September expiry options data published by the CME shows the Friday’s sell-off in the GBP/USD pair was accompanied by a rise in the open interest [OI] in the out-of-the-money [OMT] and in-the-money [ITM] call options.

GBP/USD key levels to watch out for: 1.2850-1.33

Source: CME

The key levels to watch out for the next few weeks are - 1.2850 and 1.33 levels. Max OI accumulation is seen in 1.2850 Put and 1.33 Call. A violation at these levels could force the options writers to unwind their positions, leading to a bigger drop.

Interestingly, 1.2850 is very close to the support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the March 2017 low and June 2017 low.

Source: CME

The improvement in the OI in 1.31 Call, 1.3150 Call signals investors added hedges against a potential rebound in the GBP/USD pair. Meanwhile, a big jump in the 1.3350 Call [+896 contracts] represents selling interest.

On similar lines, big additions in the 1.30 Put and 1.2950 Put represent fresh buying interest, while the 683 contracts in the added in the 1.2850 could be sellers, given the close proximity to the upward sloping trend line support.

GBP/USD View

Additions in the ITM Call options and the fact that the total OI change in the Calls outweighs the total change in the Puts suggests that the investors are hedging against short spot positions.

On a larger scheme of things, trend reversal is seen below 1.2850-1.28 handle, while a big bullish breakout awaits us above 1.33.