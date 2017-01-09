GBP/USD Options: Bullish follow through to Doji likely
GBP/USD ended yesterday with a long-tailed Doji candle. The sharp recovery from the low of 1.2852 also marked a failure on the part of the bears to keep the spot below 100-DMA levels.
Daily chart
The chart above shows the spot clocked a high of 1.2947 earlier today before falling back to the 100-DMA support of 1.2910.
The Doji candle with long tail does suggest drip demand, but what we need here is a bullish follow through today, which depends on the quality of the UK manufacturing data and US wage growth figures.
The options market has surely positioned for an upside in the GBP/USD pair. The preliminary GBP/USD data for September expiry published by the CME shows big improvement in the open positions in the Call options.
- Open positions in Calls rose by 578 contracts, while the open positions in Puts increased by 185 contracts.
- The details reveal - 1.3050 Call added 215 contracts and 1.31 Call added 290 contracts.
- 1.3150 Call and 1.29 Put have a maximum open interest
View
- Clearly the investors expect a bullish follow through to yesterday’s ‘long-tailed’ Doji candle.
- The immediate upside is likely to be capped around 1.3150 levels.
