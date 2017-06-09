GBP/USD Options: Bullish bias strengthens

GBP/USD jumped to a high above 1.3043 on Tuesday and closed above the psychological level of 1.30 for the first time since August 13.

Daily chart - Is Head and Shoulders reversal a distant dream?

Yesterday’s big break above 1.30 marked an end to the repeated failure around the key psychological level and has opened doors for a continuation of the rally from the recent low of 1.2774.

The 14-day RSI turned bullish on Monday and is now sloping higher.

The spike above 1.30 and the bullish technical points to reduced odds of the pair forming a head and shoulders bearish reversal.

The preliminary data for GBP/USD October expiry options published by the CME indicates the investors expect the spot to revisit August high of 1.3268.

Open positions in the Call options spike

On Tuesday, the open positions in the Call options increased by 2589 contracts. Meanwhile, the open positions in the Puts rose by 605 contracts.

The bullish bias is quite clear. What further cements the bullish mood is the fact that the In-The-Money {ITM} calls added 1381 contracts. Max additions were seen in 1.30 Call and 1.3150 Call.

Max open positions are seen in 1.30 Call and 1.2750 Put

View