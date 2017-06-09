GBP/USD Options: Bullish bias strengthens
GBP/USD jumped to a high above 1.3043 on Tuesday and closed above the psychological level of 1.30 for the first time since August 13.
Daily chart - Is Head and Shoulders reversal a distant dream?
- Yesterday’s big break above 1.30 marked an end to the repeated failure around the key psychological level and has opened doors for a continuation of the rally from the recent low of 1.2774.
- The 14-day RSI turned bullish on Monday and is now sloping higher.
The spike above 1.30 and the bullish technical points to reduced odds of the pair forming a head and shoulders bearish reversal.
The preliminary data for GBP/USD October expiry options published by the CME indicates the investors expect the spot to revisit August high of 1.3268.
Open positions in the Call options spike
- On Tuesday, the open positions in the Call options increased by 2589 contracts. Meanwhile, the open positions in the Puts rose by 605 contracts.
- The bullish bias is quite clear. What further cements the bullish mood is the fact that the In-The-Money {ITM} calls added 1381 contracts. Max additions were seen in 1.30 Call and 1.3150 Call.
- Max open positions are seen in 1.30 Call and 1.2750 Put
View
- The spot is more likely to explore upside towards 1.3150 and 1.3268 levels a suggested by the big jump in the open positions in the Calls.
- On the downside, a break below 1.2750 [potential head and shoulders neckline] could yield sharp losses as 1.27 Put carries max open positions… a break lower would force Put writers to unwind their positions, leading to a bigger drop in the GBP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.