GBP/USD options: Big sell-off likely below 1.30 handle
Despite the bearish breakdown of the rising wedge pattern last Friday, the GBP/USD has been able to hold above the 1.30 handle.
The resilience has forced investors to boost hedges against short spot positions, shows the options data published by the CME.
Daily chart
Options: OI in the call options spikes
Source: CME
- The open interest [OI] in the 1.30 Call improved by 1118 contracts. The OI in the 1.30 Put fell by 263 contracts, while additions are seen in 1.26 Put.
Big sell-off likely if the spot drops below 1.30
Source: CME
- Max OI accumulation is seen in 1.30 Call and 1.2850 Put
- Investors have clearly built long positions in 1.30 Call with an aim to hedge the short spot positions.
- If the spot does break below 1.30 handle the investors would be forced to unwind the long call positions, thus yielding a bigger sell-off in the pair.
