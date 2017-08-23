GBP/USD Options: Bearish follow through could be weak

Ideally, a bearish breakdown on the technical charts should have been accompanied by a sharp rise in the bearish bets. That would have added credence to the bearish technicals. However, the additions in Put options are less than what we are seeing in Calls. Thus, the bearish follow through is likely to be weak and the spot could re-test 50-DMA level of 1.2880.

GBP/USD breached the recent trading range of 1.2830-1.2920 to the downside and hit an 8-week low of 1.2799 in Europe. The technical breakdown on the charts is accompanied by a rise in the bullish bets in the options market as shown by the preliminary data published by the CME.

