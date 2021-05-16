Kumo break out after Chikou span breaks above the cloud.

Better entry point when price return to Tekan sen.

GBP/USD seems to be in a bullish momentum early today is we consider the 1H timeframe as it tries to extend its prior week’s improvement by breaking over the 1.411097 level following Monday’s start.

However, to confirm a complete Ichimoku Kumo break out we need to see the Chikou span line breaking also the cloud to the left, and the price completing a solid bullish candle.

The bulls can take the opportunity when the price returns back and touch the Tekan sen line in order to capture a most beneficial entry point.