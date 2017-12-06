GBP/USD: no relief for Pound
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2662
The GBP/USD pair accelerate its decline this Monday, with the Pound hit by comments coming from PM May and her Brexit minister Davis, both vowing to keep the plan of a hard Brexit. Negotiations will start next Monday, but inner uncertainty over who's to rule the country by then are weighing on the Pound. The negative tone is clear in the 4 hours chart, with the 20 SMA accelerating south far above the current level and crossing below the 200 EMA that also gains bearish strength, whilst technical indicators keep hovering around oversold territory.
The pair is now around the immediate election low in the 1.2660 region, with the next support at 1.2634, the low achieved last week. Below it, the downward momentum will likely accelerate with scope then to test 1.2590 in the short term. 1.2705, February's monthly high, is the immediate resistance, and as long as below this last, the risk will remain towards the downside.
Support levels: 1.2660 1.2635 1.2590
Resistance levels: 1.2705 1.2740 1.2785
