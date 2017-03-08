GBP/USD: no rate hikes for 2017

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3132

The GBP/USD pair erased all of its weekly gains and entered negative territory after reaching a new 2017 high of 1.3266 at the beginning of the day, hit by the BOE's monetary policy meeting, and down to a daily low of 1.3121 with Carney's words. Earlier on the day, the release of the UK Services PMI which came better-than-expected at 53.8 from previous 53.4, pushing the pair towards the mentioned high. As for the BOE, the Central Bank left its rates and APP program unchanged, as largely expected, while only two out of eight members voted for a hike. The BOE was unconvincingly hawkish, hinting a rate hike for next year, although Governor Carney said that economic growth will likely remain sluggish in near term, weighed by Brexit's uncertainty. Overall, the market is unwinding the rate hike priced in the last time, when the MPC vote was 3-5.

Having shed over 100 pips already, the pair heads into the US opening with a strong bearish tone, although now is the turn of US data, and is yet to be seen if it would be enough to back the greenback. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head sharply lower within negative territory, supporting the case of additional declines ahead on a break below 1.3110, the immediate support. A recovery above 1.3150, on the other hand, could see the pair stabilizing between the level and 1.3190 ahead of Friday's US employment report.

Support levels: 1.3110 1.3075 1.3030

Resistance levels: 1.3150 1.3190 1.3225

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD