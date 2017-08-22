GBP/USD: no Pound demand to keep the downside favored
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2832
The GBP/USD pair fell to its July low, pricing 1.2810 before bouncing modestly, as dollar's intraday recovery weighed more on the weakened Pound. The market ignored positive UK news released earlier today, as public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) increased by £1.9 billion to £22.8 billion in the current financial year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2016, while the CBI's latest industrial monthly survey showed that manufacturing activity grew in the kingdom in August, with the order's index up to 13 from previous 10, and the 8 expected. The pair hovers around 1.2930 ahead of Wall Street's opening, and a bearish extension seems possible for the upcoming hours, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has accelerated below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within bearish territory, although with limited downward strength. The decline is being painful, as for this particular pair is the battle of the "less weak," yet Brexit uncertainty will continue to limit Pound's demand, which means that a steeper recovery is out of the picture for now.
Support levels: 1.2810 1.2770 1.2735
Resistance levels: 1.2870 1.2920 1.2965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.