GBP/USD: neutral ahead of Brexit negotiations

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2766

The Pound trades uneventfully against its American rival, confined to a tight range ever since the day started. Despite intraday swings, the pair has been unable to set a certain course, with investors side-lined amid political uncertainty and the beginning of Brexit negotiations starting next Monday. the Bank of England's quarterly bulletin hardly affected the pair, and despite pending US data, seems unlikely it will offer much action today.

The technical picture is neutral short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned marginally lower around their mid-lines. The immediate support is 1.2745, followed by the 1.2700 region. Below it, the next bearish target comes at 1.2638, where the pair bottomed earlier this week. Above 1.2800, on the other hand, the pair can extend its advance up to the mentioned EMA, but market will likely rush to take profits out of the table on spikes beyond 1.2800.

Support levels: 1.2745 1.2705 1.2665

Resistance levels: 1.2800 1.2840 1.2890

