GBP/USD needs to clear 1.2550 barrier for further up-move

The GBP/USD pair was seen consolidating Tuesday's sharp rebound of around 200-pips led by hawkish comments by BOE's Kristin Forbes, indicating possibilities of a rate-hike sooner-than-expected. Immediately after her comments, the major reversed course from three-week lows near mid-1.2300s and jumped to 1.2550 neighborhood, before trimming some of its gains to finally settle around 1.2500 psychological mark in wake of broad based greenback strength.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar extended its recovery and market participants attributed the move to a combination of hawkish comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Monday, supporting Fed rate-hike action at March meeting, and continuous slide in the EUR/USD major on the back of political uncertainty over the upcoming elections in France.

The shared currency remained under selling pressure after scandal surrounding French presidential nominee François Fillon led to call him to abandon his bid. Adding to this, his rival Marine Le Pen, leader of the anti-immigration National Front, threatened to pull France out of the Euro-zone and was also seen weighing on the common currency.

Meanwhile, a follow through greenback recovery, against the backdrop of last Friday's strong jobs report and solid PMI print, seems to suggest that the buck might have resumed its previous uptrend and might extend its appreciating move on a light day, in-terms of economic releases.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair on Tuesday rebounded from 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its up-move from mid-Jan lows to early Feb. highs but confronted some supply at 23.6% retracement level. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a follow through buying interest above 1.2550 immediate resistance in order to confirm that the near-term downslide is complete and that the pair is all set to resume with its prior recovery move.

A convincing move above 1.2550 resistance area, leading to a subsequent strength above 1.2575-80 horizontal hurdle is more likely to accelerate the up-move beyond 1.2600 handle, towards its next important resistance near 1.2655-60 area. The momentum could further get extended towards recent multi-week highs resistance near 1.2700 round figure mark.

On the downside, weakness below 1.2500 handle now seems to find immediate support near 1.2460 level and is closely followed by 1.2435-30 confluence support, comprising of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. A decisive break back below this confluence support would negate Tuesday’s up-surge and turn the pair vulnerable to retest 1.2350 support area (50% Fibonacci retracement level) before eventually breaking below 1.2300 handle and head towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2265 region.

EUR/USD

The pair is sustaining its weakness below 1.0700 handle and hence, a follow through selling pressure below mid-1.0600s should drag the pair towards 50-day SMA support near 1.0610-1.0600 region, en-route 1.0565 support representing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downslide.

On the flip side, any recovery attempts might now confront immediate resistance near 1.0700-05 region, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Any additional recovery above this immediate hurdle now seems to be capped at 1.0745-50 horizontal level and only a decisive move above this strong resistance would negate near-term bearish bias.