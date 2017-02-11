GBP/USD: nearing October´s low post-BOE
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3122
- BOE reverts post-Brexit cut, promises little ahead.
- Inflation suffered revisions upward for Q4, growth seen slowing in 2018.
The GBP/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.3097 after the Bank of England monetary policy decision. As expected, the Central Bank rose the interest rate by 25 bps as expected, but revised higher its inflation forecast, seen now at 3.0% for this last quarter of the year, against previous 2.8%. Growth was revised higher for the same period, from 1.3% to 1.5%, but for 2018, is now seen by policymakers at 1.7% from previous 1.8%. The worst hit came from rates forecast, as the bank expects to hike rates two times over the next three years, pretty much indicating that this is a one-time hike, and just to revert its post-Brexit decision.
The pair trades near the mentioned low with a strong bearish intraday stance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price broke below all of its moving averages and the Fibonacci levels that contained price action since early October, while technical indicators head sharply lower within negative territory. The immediate support now comes at 1.3069, the low set on October 27th, ahead of the monthly low of 1.3035. A recovery above 1.3150, on the other hand, can take off some of the bearish pressure, but approaches to 1.3200 will likely attract renewed selling interest.
Support levels: 1.3260 1.3220 1.3180
Resistance levels: 1.3335 1.3370 1.3410
