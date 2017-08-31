GBP/USD: near weekly lows, bearish
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2876
The GBP/USD pair recovered modestly from a fresh weekly low of 1.2852, trading below the 1.2900 level, and maintaining the sour tone. There were no macroeconomic news coming from the UK today, with the decline being attributed to persistent dollar's demand, although as its usual in these cases, the GBP/USD decline is moderated. Uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations also weighs on the Pound, albeit seems markets are not caring much about what seems to be the third failed round of negotiations. Anyway, the technical picture is bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators keep heading south well below their mid-lines, almost straight, whilst the price is further below its 20 SMA and the 200 EMA, with the shortest gaining downward traction. The pair is poised to extend its decline towards the 1.2830/40 region, while below this last 1.2800 comes next. Selling interest will likely keep surging on approaches to the 1.2920/30 resistance.
Support levels: 1.2835 1.2800 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2965 1.3000
