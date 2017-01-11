GBP/USD: near October's high ahead of Fed, BOE

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3306

Markit manufacturing PMI indicated solid growth at the beginning of Q4.

Speculation of an upcoming rate hike by the BOE tomorrow keep the Pound up.

The GBP/USD pair started November with a firm footing, rising to 1.3320, its highest since peaking at 1.3336 on October 13th. The Pound was already in demand ahead of London's opening, surging further after the release of October Markit manufacturing PMI which came in at 56.3, well above September 55.9 and the expected 55.8, signaling expansion for 15 consecutive months, according to the official report. Earlier oin the day, the Nationwide house price index showed that the annual rate of house price growth rose to 2.5% in October from 2.3% in September. Ahead of US ADP and PMIs released, the pair hovers around the 1.3300 figure, with the 4 hours chart showing that technical indicators are flat, but near overbought readings, whilst the 20 SMA picked up, now aiming to surpass a horizontal 200 EMA, both around the 38.2% of the early October rally at 1.3220, reinforcing the support level. The positive tone of the Pound these days can be attributed to speculative interest pricing in a BOE's rate hike tomorrow, which means that today's Fed meeting's outcome could have a limited impact on the pair, particularly if it's dollar-positive.

Support levels: 1.3260 1.3220 1.3180

Resistance levels: 1.3335 1.3370 1.3410

