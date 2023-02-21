GBPUSD has been attempting a solid recovery since September when the pair fell to an all-time low of 1.0324. However, this latest advance appears to be fading after being rejected twice at the 1.2445 region, while the price has been trading sideways between the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) in the past three weeks.
Despite the latest consolidation, the momentum indicators currently suggest that bearish forces have taken control. Specifically, the RSI is pointing downwards below the 50-neutral mark and the MACD histogram is currently found below both zero and its red signal line.
To the downside, if the pair extends its recent downside correction, the congested region between the 200-day SMA and the recent low of 1.1914 could act as the first line of defence. Should that floor collapse, the January low of 1.1840 might come under examination. Even lower, the pair may face the October resistance of 1.1645, which could act as support in the future.
Alternatively, should buyers re-emerge and push the price above its 50-day SMA, initial resistance may be met at the recent peak of 1.2270. Breaking above that zone, the price could ascend to test the crucial 1.2445 territory, which rejected the pair’s rebound twice. Failing to halt there, further advances could come to a halt at the May high of 1.2666.
In brief, GBPUSD remains stuck in a rangebound pattern as its 50- and 200-day SMAs have repeatedly capped both its upside and downside. Therefore, a break above or below this tight range is likely to be followed by a significant move in the same direction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.