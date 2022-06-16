The GBP/USD pair plunged after the BOE but the price erased the minor losses and now it could resume its swing higher. It was traded at 1.2159 at the time of writing far above today’s low of 1.2040. In the short term, it’s trapped within a triangle pattern. The price registered sharp movements in both directions after the Bank of England increased the Official Bank Rate from 1.00% to 1.25% as expected. Technically, the Dollar Index showed overbought signs after the FOMC, that’s why the GBP/USD pair could still resume its leg higher.
As you can see on the 15M chart, the GBP/USD is trapped between 1.2045 and 1.2182 level. It has registered false breakouts in both directions from the current symmetrical triangle. A valid breakout, a new higher high or a new lower low could bring new opportunities. The false breakdown through the uptrend line signaled strong upside pressure. Still, only a valid breakout above the weekly S1 (1.2210) could really activate a larger upwards movement.
