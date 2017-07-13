GBP/USD: more gains beyond 1.2960
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2939
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery after US data failed to back dollar's gains, up to 1.2954 so far today and holding nearby. There was no clear catalyst behind Pound's recovery, as there were no relevant macroeconomic releases in the UK, but oil trading above $45.00 a barrel, and broad dollar's weakness are supporting the rally. The risk is towards the upside, despite the absence of upward strength, as buying interest surged on approaches to the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.2925, whilst the 20 SMA is slowly turning north far below the current level. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator stands path within neutral territory, whilst the RSI hovers around 60. The pair has been unable to sustain gains beyond the 1.3000 mark, but a spike up to the level and beyond it is possible in the near term, particularly if Fed's Yellen adds to the sour tone seen yesterday.
Support levels: 1.2920 1.2870 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.3000 1.3040
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.