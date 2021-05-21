GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD has a potential double top sell signal. The pair bottomed exactly at the first downside target & minor support at 1.4115/05.
EURGBP first support at 8600/8590 & first resistance at 8640/50.
GBPNZD bounced just 8 pips above strong support at 1.9600/1.9580.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD minor support at 1.4115/05. A break lower targets 100-month moving average support at 1.4080/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.4025/15.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.4135/40 & 1.4160/70 reached on the bounce as I write. Important 6-month trend line resistance now at 1.4220/30.A break higher targets strong 200-week moving average resistance at 1.4300/10.
EURGBP first support at 8600/8590 but below here re-targets 8565/60. A break lower to today targets 8530/20.
First resistance at 8640/50. A break higher re-targets 8665 & 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.
GBPNZD bounces from strong support at 1.9600/1.9580 to the target of 1.9715/25 &if we continue higher today look for 1.9750/60 with strong resistance at 1.9800/20.
First support at 1.9635/30 then strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Longs need stops below 1.9560.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
