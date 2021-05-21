GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD has a potential double top sell signal. The pair bottomed exactly at the first downside target & minor support at 1.4115/05.

EURGBP first support at 8600/8590 & first resistance at 8640/50.

GBPNZD bounced just 8 pips above strong support at 1.9600/1.9580.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD minor support at 1.4115/05. A break lower targets 100-month moving average support at 1.4080/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.4025/15.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.4135/40 & 1.4160/70 reached on the bounce as I write. Important 6-month trend line resistance now at 1.4220/30.A break higher targets strong 200-week moving average resistance at 1.4300/10.

EURGBP first support at 8600/8590 but below here re-targets 8565/60. A break lower to today targets 8530/20.

First resistance at 8640/50. A break higher re-targets 8665 & 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.

GBPNZD bounces from strong support at 1.9600/1.9580 to the target of 1.9715/25 &if we continue higher today look for 1.9750/60 with strong resistance at 1.9800/20.

First support at 1.9635/30 then strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Longs need stops below 1.9560.

