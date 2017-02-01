GBP/USD might now struggle to clear 1.2350 resistance; manufacturing PMIs in focus

After rising across the board on the first trading day of 2017, the US Dollar pulled-back against the British Pound and the shared currency. The GBP/USD pair recovered back to 1.2300 handle, while the EUR/USD major was seen attempting a move toward reclaiming 1.0500 psychological mark.

Amid holiday-thinned market conditions, the greenback showed strength on Monday on growing hopes for a faster US economic growth led by President-elect Donald Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus measures. Moreover, the incoming US economic data has done little to dent investors' expectations for further Fed rate-hike action in 2017. This week’s important US macro data, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, would now be in focus in order to determine the greenback’s next leg of directional move.

A slew of key market moving data starts with the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI for December, due later during NA session. However, spotlight would remain on one of the most important US economic indicator, monthly jobs report (NFP), scheduled for release on Friday.

Meanwhile, the release of German CPI and UK manufacturing PMI print would be looked for some trading impetus during European session on Tuesday.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

On daily chart, the pair remains below short-term moving averages and hence, any follow through momentum above 1.2300 handle might now confront resistance near 1.2335-40 region, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2775-1.2200 downslide in December. However, a convincing break through this immediate resistance might trigger a short-covering rally, even beyond 1.2400 handle, towards an important confluence resistance near 1.2425 region, comprising of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. This 1.2425 confluence resistance might continue to cap any near-term recovery and only a decisive break through this important hurdle would negate any near-term bearish bias and open room for further near-term recovery.

On the flip side, weakness back below 1.2270-60 immediate support is likely to drag the pair back towards 1.2225-20 horizontal support below which the pair seems vulnerable to break below 1.2200 handle and head towards testing its next major support near 1.2130-25 region.

EUR/USD

Despite of Friday’s sharp reversal from two-week high, beyond 1.0600 handle, the pair has managed to defend 50-SMA (4-hourly) support and is holding above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.0352 recent leg of downfall. Any further bullish momentum, however, is likely to confront resistance near 1.0500 psychological mark above which the pair is likely to immediately dart towards 1.0535-40 resistance area, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. A follow through buying interest above 1.0535-40 resistance is likely to assist the pair back towards reclaiming 1.0600 handle, also coinciding with 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the downside, 1.0450 has been acting as immediate support, which if broken seems to drag the pair back towards 1.0400 handle. A clear break below 1.0400 handle would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards multi-year lows support near 1.0350 region, en-route Jan. 2003 lows support near 1.0335 level.