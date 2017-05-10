GBP/USD: lower lows, nearing key support

The GBP/USD pair extends its early decline, as the dollar gains momentum across the board, following the release of ECB's meeting minutes. The Pound plunged early London, undermined by political jitters in the UK after the Tories party conference, as PM Theresa May failed to convince her colleagues that she has a Brexit strategy. The pair is nearing 1.3146, September 14th low now the immediate support, with a clear bearish intraday stance, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators keep heading south, the Momentum within negative territory and the RSI currently at 23, while the 20 SMA is crossing below the 200 EMA above the current level, both around 1.3250. Large stops are suspected below the mentioned 1.3146 low, and a break below it could see the bearish momentum accelerate, with 1.3100 being the next probable bearish target.

