GBP/USD: lower lows and counting

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2810 ahead of the US opening, marginally back from a fresh 2-month low of 1.2790, nonetheless bearish short and long term. The absence of fresh macroeconomic news is weighing on the Pound, as investors focus remains on the BOE's on-hold stance, while risk aversion also weighs on the high-yielding sterling. Ahead of US PMIs, the pair is poised to extend its low, but steady decline, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is further below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish traction around 1.2850, but technical indicators lacking directional strength, holding anyway within negative territory. The pair has been meeting selling interest these last few sessions on attempts to advance beyond the 1.2830 region, now the immediate resistance, whilst a breach of the mentioned daily low should expose the 1.2700/20 price zone, where the pair have multiple relevant highs and lows from earlier this year.

