GBP/USD: lower in range, 1.2870 key

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2900 following the release of US strong data, marginally lower on the day, barely above its weekly low of 1.2873. Data coming from the UK was mixed, as according to BOE's estimates, consumer credit expanded at the weakest pace in over a year during July, reflecting the setback in household finances this year, while the number of mortgages approved surpassed expectations with 68,689, although for a lesser value, totaling £3.601 billion in July from £4.134 billion in June. In the 4 hours chart, the price has accelerated below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators hover above their mid-lines, heading lower but still without confirming a bearish extension, something that will be confirmed with a bearish acceleration below the mentioned daily low.

