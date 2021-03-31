GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD we wrote: We are in a 1 month a bear trend & with yesterday’s negative candle this pattern looks likely to continue pushing prices lower.

The pair collapsed as predicted hitting all targets as far as strong support at 1.3710/1.3690. Guess what? We bottomed exactly here.

EURGBP holding first resistance at 8565/75.

Daily Analysis

GBPUSD lower as predicted to strong support at 1.3710/1.3690 & we bottomed exactly here. A break below last week’s low of 1.3668 risks a test of the 100 day moving average at 1.3635/30.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 1.3760/80. A break above 1.3800 however allows a recovery towards strong resistance at 1.3850/60. Watch for a high for the day here.

EURGBP holding the next downside target of 8500/8490 so far this week. Obviously this is today’s support level. A break below 8475 however risks a slide to 8450/40. First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.

