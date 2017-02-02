GBP/USD losses upside momentum heading into NFP

The dollar took breather on Friday and held off an 11-week low touched in the previous session as investors look forward to the much awaited US monthly jobs data for clues over the timing of next Fed rate-hike action. Both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD majors were seen consolidating Thursday's reversal from multi-week tops and were confined in a narrow trading band.

On Thursday, the GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its initial up-move to 7-week high and tumbled nearly 200-pips, dropping to 1.2500 neighborhood after BoE, in its Quarterly Inflation Report, upgraded growth forecasts but lowered its inflation outlook saying that the current up-tick has been solely driven by weakness in the British Pound. On the monetary policy front, the central bank maintained neutral stance and left its official interest rate unchanged at a historic low level of 0.25% and asset purchase target £435 billion.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair also reversed from 8-week high level, beyond 1.0800 handle and ended in red for the second consecutive day in wake of the US economic data that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

The official employment report, nonfarm payrolls, is slated for release later during NA session and is anticipated to show addition of 175K new jobs in January, up from December's 156K jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.7%. Needless to say, that a combination of upbeat average earnings growth and better-than-expected headline number would help the greenback to extend its recovery move.

Other data due for release on Friday includes - UK services PMI and US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which are more likely to be overshadowed by pre-NFP positioning trade.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair is reversing from 1.2700 resistance area, marking 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3439-1.1980 downslide and hence, a subsequent weakness below 100-day SMA support near 1.2480 area is likely to drag the pair back towards 50-day SMA support near 1.2430 region. A convincing break below 50-day SMA might negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to head towards testing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2330-25 zone.

On the flip side, recovery above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2535 level could get extended towards 1.2580 horizontal resistance. Any subsequent move above 1.2580 level, leading to a momentum above 1.2600 handle, is likely to be capped at 1.2650-55 strong resistance. However, a decisive break through 1.2650 hurdle would increase possibilities for continuation of the pair’s up-move, even beyond 1.2700 handle, towards its next resistance near 1.2730-35 area.

EUR/USD

The pair struggled to clear an important confluence resistance near 1.0815-20 region, comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downfall, and hence, a subsequent weakness below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0700 handle is likely to accelerate the reversal move towards 1.0675 horizontal level, en-route 50-day SMA support near 1.0600 handle with some intermediate support near 1.0620 level (Jan. 30 lows).

On the flip side, momentum back above 1.0800 handle might continue to confront resistance near 1.0815-20 confluence region, which if conquered seems to lift the pair to 1.0840 level (Dec. 8 high) ahead of 1.0880 horizontal resistance. The break-out momentum could further get extended beyond 1.0900 handle, towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0930-35 region.