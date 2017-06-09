GBP/USD: looking for higher highs
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3047
The GBP/USD pair trades at its highest in over a month, near a daily high of 1.3052. There were no news coming from the UK this morning, and no news are good news for the Pound, as macroeconomic figures have been quite disappointing lately. The pair has done little ever since the London opening, confined to a tight 30 pips range, with buyers aligned around 1.3020, the 50% retracement of its August decline. Intraday technical readings reflect the ongoing quietness that can anyway be interrupted after Wall Street´s opening with the release of US PMIs. In the meantime, technical indicators have lost their upward strength in the 4 hours chart, having turned flat near overbought readings, whilst the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level, all of which maintains the risk towards the upside. The pair has the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline at 1.3080, the immediate resistance and probable bullish target with gains beyond it favoring an extension up to the 1.3140 region.
Support levels: 1.3080 1.3110 1.3140
Resistance levels: 1.3020 1.2990 1.2965
