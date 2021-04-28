GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD building a very slow recovery to the first resistance at 1.3920/30 & we topped exactly here again yesterday.
The pair has traded in a 300 pip range for almost 2 months.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 & held 7pips above first support at 8665/55.
GBPNZD breaks lower to the 100 days moving average at 1.9190/80. We bottomed exactly with longs offered 130 pips profit on the bounce to first resistance at1.9300/20. We topped exactly here.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD minor support again at 1.3885/75 today, with the best support for the day at1.3830/20 today. Longs need stops below 1.3800.
We topped exactly at resistance at 1.3920/30 this week. A break higher today targets1.3950 & 1.3975/85 before a retest of 1.4000/10.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 (which also held on the retest on Friday). A break higher targets 8750/60.
First support at 8665/55 but below 8645 can target 8630/20 before support at8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD bottomed exactly at the 100-day moving average at 1.9190/80 & topped exactly at first resistance at 1.9300/20. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 1.9410/20.
Strong support again at the 100 days moving average at 1.9190/80. Longs need stops below 1.9165. A break lower to targets 1.9105/00.
Chart
