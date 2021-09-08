GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD broke first support at 1.3830/20 to hit strong support at 1.3780/70. Longs need stops below 1.3750.
EURGBP very choppy, but unable to beat 8600. We are holding first support at 8570/60.
GBPNZD broke support at 1.9410/00 & continues lower to 1.9336.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD holding strong support at 1.3780/70. Longs need stops below 1.3750. A break lower should be a sell signal targeting 1.3720/10, perhaps as far as 1.3670/60.
Longs at 1.3780/70 can target 1.3820/30. If we continue higher look for 1.3850/55 for profit taking. Strong resistance at 1.3910/20. Shorts need stops above 1.3935. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.3990/1.4010.
EURGBP still cannot hold above above 8600. If bulls can achieve this we look for 8665/70.
First support at 8570/60. Second support at 8545/35.
GBPNZD break below 1.9330 targets 1.9275/65, perhaps as far as 1.9200/1.9190.
Strong resistance at 1.9440/60 has held perfectly so far this week. A break above 1.9470 can target resistance at 1.9510/20.
Chart
