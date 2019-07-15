GBP/USD eased from near the 1.2600 level, pressuring daily lows in the 1.2540 price zone. The Pound is among the weakest currencies across the FX board, undermined by Brexit-related uncertainty.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD is holding just above a strong support area between 1.2530 and 1.2540, where it has its monthly S1 according to standard pivot points, also a relevant Fibonacci support and the 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart.

Looking up, there are no relevant resistances until the 1.2630 price zone, with moderated one around 1.2580, where it has the previous daily high, and also today’s top. There aren’t relevant resistances either in the shorter term, according to the technical study.

Below the mentioned 1.2530/40 price zone, the next relevant support comes at around 1.2480, where it has 2018 low and another mid-term relevant Fibonacci support.

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

Learn more about Technical Confluence