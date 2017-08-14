GBP/USD: limited upward potential for Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2972

The GBP/USD pair trades mute in the 1.2970 region, down from a daily high of 1.3021, but holding within its last week's range, ahead of the release of key inflation data in the UK this Tuesday. Easing inflation figures last month hurt the Sterling, as the BOE took it to reaffirm its current on-hold stance. The Central Bank has decided to be tolerant with inflation above its 2% target within the Brexit transition, although mounting inflationary pressures at the beginning of the year, fueled speculation that the BOE would need to act. Now, chances of a rate move this year are out of the question, with chances further reducing on easing inflation, therefore adding to GBP's bearish case, in spite broad dollar's weakness. In the meantime the 4 hours chart presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, with the price developing below its 200 EMA and 20 SMA, both horizontal, the Momentum indicator turning modestly bearish within neutral territory, and the RSI consolidating around 41. Below 1.2950, the immediate support, the pair has room to extend its decline down to 1.2910, en route to 1.2870.

Support levels: 1.2950 1.2910 1.2870

Resistance levels: 1.3020 1.3060 1.3090

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD