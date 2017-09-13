GBP/USD: limited selling interest

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3282

The GBP/USD pair retreated from a multi-month high of 1.3328 achieved after London opening, as UK employment data showed that wages are still lagging well beyond inflation, which may result in the BOE remaining on-hold on rates, despite of rising inflation. The figures were mixed as the unemployment rate down to 4.3% in the three months to July, the lowest in four decades, while in August, the number of unemployed people fell by 2.8K beating expectations of a 0.6K increase. Wages, however, remained unchanged, with average earnings in the three months to July at 2.1%. The pair retreated down to 1.3252, but retains the positive tone, bouncing from the level after the release of worst-than-expected US PPI data. Holding around 1.3280, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair remains above a bullish 20 SMA, which converges with the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run around 1.3225, whilst technical indicators corrected overbought readings before turning flat well above their mid-lines, indicating limited selling interest around the pair. Below the daily low, the pair can correct down to this latest region, but seem unlikely the dollar will strengthen further, unless risk aversion kicks back in the US session.

Support levels: 1.3250 1.3220 1.3185

Resistance levels: 1.3310 1.3345 1.3390

