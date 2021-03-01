GBP/USD for the next 24 Hours. Next, the day trade will post in the morning for comparison. Not much will change to prices.

The 24 hour trade runs from 4:`15 PM to 4:15 PM while the day trade runs from 1:30 am EST to 9:00 am EST. An interim trade runs from 8:30 PM EST to 1:30 am EST however this trade won't post.

This morning's GBP/USD day trade bottom as written was located at 1.3912 and GBP bounced twice from 1.3903 for 58 and 27 pips. And that's 14 hours since the day trade post at 2:00 AM EST.

Requirements for this trade short tops and long bottoms. No stops, charts, graphs, Fibs, news announcements. No extraneous information necessary as its all fluff and pablum.

1.3853, 1.3862, 1.3871, 1.3880, 1.3886 1.3889, 1.3898, 1.3906, 1.3914.

Above: 1.3928, 1.3932, 1.3941, 1.3950, 1.3959, 1.3967, 1.3976, 1.3985, 1.3994.

Most Vital: 1.3871 and 1.3886 Vs 1.3959 and 1.3994.