GBP/USD for the next 24 Hours. Next, the day trade will post in the morning for comparison. Not much will change to prices.
The 24 hour trade runs from 4:`15 PM to 4:15 PM while the day trade runs from 1:30 am EST to 9:00 am EST. An interim trade runs from 8:30 PM EST to 1:30 am EST however this trade won't post.
This morning's GBP/USD day trade bottom as written was located at 1.3912 and GBP bounced twice from 1.3903 for 58 and 27 pips. And that's 14 hours since the day trade post at 2:00 AM EST.
Requirements for this trade short tops and long bottoms. No stops, charts, graphs, Fibs, news announcements. No extraneous information necessary as its all fluff and pablum.
1.3853, 1.3862, 1.3871, 1.3880, 1.3886 1.3889, 1.3898, 1.3906, 1.3914.
Above: 1.3928, 1.3932, 1.3941, 1.3950, 1.3959, 1.3967, 1.3976, 1.3985, 1.3994.
Most Vital: 1.3871 and 1.3886 Vs 1.3959 and 1.3994.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits RBA on the way to 0.7800, market sentiment favors bulls
AUD/USD wavers inside the latest triangular formation at Monday’s top. Risks remain positive, back the bulls after snapping two-day losing streak.
Gold: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685
Bears in control, with $1,685 on the cards on a break of $1,703. Significant longs being closed as markets take profit on long gold futures positioning.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 25% breakout. The digital asset receives its first update since 2019 due to increase in demand. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.