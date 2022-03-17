The GBP/USD pair rallies ahead of the BOE as the Official Bank Rate is expected to be increased from 0.50% to 0.75%. The MPC members are expected to give a unanimous vote for this decision. Still, don’t forget that the Monetary Policy Summary could shake the price. In the short term, the currency pair turned to the upside as the Dollar Index plunged, weakening the greenback. Hawkish BOE could push the GBP/USD pair towards new highs. Technically, after its massive drop, a rebound was somehow expected.
As you can see on the H4 chart, the price registered a valid breakout above the 23.6% retracement level and through the 1.3160 static resistance. Personally, I’ve drawn an ascending pitchfork hoping that I’ll catch a new leg higher. Its false breakdown with great separation below the 1.31 psychological level, through the weekly pivot point (1.3101), and below the median line signaled strong upside pressure. A temporary consolidation above 23.6% could signal a larger growth. Also, a valid breakout above the 38.2% (1.3246) could activate an upside continuation.
