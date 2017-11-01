GBP/USD lacking follow through momentum, could drop back to 1.2100 handle

The US Dollar struggled to regain traction and extended Wednesday's reversal move as investors were disappointed after President-elect Donald Trump failed to provide any clarity pertaining to fiscal policies and tax reforms during his first formal news conference. Leading to the event, the greenback had rallied, with the GBP/USD pair breaking below 1.2100 handle to a three-month low and the EUR/USD pair fell to mid-1.0400s, but recovered sharply soon after the press conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments, during a testimony before the Parliament's Treasury Select Committee, provided little respite for the British Pound, which was weighed down by disappointing UK trade balance data. UK's trade deficit rose more-than-expected and negated the positive impact of strong growth in the manufacturing and industrial production. Nevertheless, the pair still ended the day on positive note, albeit has retreated from weekly high level of 1.2271.

With lack of clarity on future fiscal policies by the incoming Trump administration, focus shifts the Fed's monetary policy outlook and hence, today's speeches from couple of FOMC member, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, would be closely watched for some fresh impetus. On the economic data front, the usual US weekly jobless claims data is the highlight from today's economic docket.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Despite of yesterday’s sharp rebound, and move beyond 1.2200 handle representing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2775-1.2038 downslide, the pair failed to clear an immediate barrier near 1.2270-75 region, also coinciding with 50-SMA (4-hourly). The pair subsequent retreated back to 1.2165 region and is now consolidating around 1.2200 handle.

With short-term indicators still in bearish territory, the recovery spike seems more likely to fade and the same would be confirmed once the pair weakens back below 1.2165 level. On a sustained weakness back below 1.2165 immediate support, the pair is likely to head back towards 1.2110 support area before heading towards its next horizontal support near 1.2080-75 region.

Alternatively, renewed strength above 1.2225-30 immediate resistance might now push the pair back towards 1.2270-75 resistance area, which if cleared decisively could trigger a short-covering rally immediately towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2320 level, en-route 1.2380-85 strong hurdle.

EUR/USD

The pair remains below a strong barrier near 1.0620-25 region and hence, a reversal back from current resistance area, and a subsequent break below session low support near 1.0570 area, should drag the pair back towards 1.0550 horizontal support ahead of 1.0530-20 area. Any further downside below 1.0530-20 support might continue to find support near 1.0490-85 area and only a decisive break back below this support would increase possibilities of additional near-term downslide for the major.

Alternatively, a clear break through 1.0620-25 important hurdle, leading to a momentum beyond 50-day SMA near 1.0640 region, is likely to accelerate the recovery move, even beyond 1.0700 handle, towards its next important resistance near 1.0770-80 horizontal area. Intermediate resistance on the upside is pegged near 1.0665-70 zone and 1.0720 level.