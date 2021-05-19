The GBP/USD pair could not maintain the bullish momentum above the 1.4200 handle and dropped back below the mid-1.4100 area. The recent downside is attributed to the retracement seen in US Dollar after it hit a 3-month low.
The volume is supporting further downside on the 4-hour chart. Meanwhile, the price is lying below the 18-EMA on the same chart. Both the indicators point at further downside move.
The daily chart is also pointing to the downside as the close of yesterday's bar was off the lows, near the middle, followed by a down bar. However, volume is below average. But the price may get attracted by the 18-EMA at 1.4020.
Trading Scenario
The GBP/USD pair can be sold around 1.4150-60 with a downside target near 1.4115 ahead of 1.4080 and then 1.4020. The bearish setup will be considered void if the price attains the level of 1.4200 handle.
Trading Position
Entry @ 1.4150-60
Stop-loss @ 1.4205
Take Profit 1: 1.4115
Take Profit 2: 1.4080
Take Proit 3: 1.40
The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.
