Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the GBPUSD.
GBP/USD monthly
Monthly support at 1.3514 & 1.3482, resistance at 1.4248.
Last month price tested 1.3514 and 1.3482 monthly support. Monthly trend remains up but MACD is trying to cross down signalling a possible change in the long term trend.
GBP/USD weekly
Weekly support at 1.3411, resistance at 1.3913.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing a lower top and bottom. Price is rallying before the next decline.
Long term weekly double top pattern remains in play.
GBP/USD daily
Daily support at 1.3609, resistance at 1.3726.
Price is rallying back up within last month’s range. Looking for price to fail at 1.3609 or 1.3726. Price failing at either one of these levels would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the weekly double top pattern.
Long term target for the weekly double top pattern remains at 1.3100.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is battling 1.3600 ahead of the UK jobs data. The ILO Unemployment Rate is seen lower at 4.5% in August. The US dollar clings to recent gains, as the downbeat mood persists amid stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE could cap the pair's downside.
Gold: Will it find a foothold above 21-DMA? US inflation in focus
After Friday’s wild swings, gold price ended Monday with modest losses, sticking to a tight range between $1761-$1750, as the US money markets remained closed due to the Columbus Day holiday. Gold sellers returned amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the USD.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.