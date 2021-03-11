GBP/USD: Key resistance at 1.3950/60

GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD holds important longer term support at 1.3790/80 for a recovery aspredicted towards the next target of 1.3950/55. (10 pips away as I write).

EURGBP beaks lower towards the next target of 8560/50 with a break below 8540acting as the next sell signal.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD key resistance at 1.3950/60 today. A break higher targets 1.4000/20.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1.3900 then a buyingopportunity at 1.3870/60 with stops below 1.3845. Buy again at 1.3790/70 with stopsbelow 1.3730.

EURGBP holding 8560/50 allows a recovery to 8588/94 with further resistance at8505/15.

We held minor support at 8560/50 but a break below 8540 is the next sell signal,targeting 8500/8490.

