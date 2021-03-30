GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD tested very strong resistance at 1.3810/20 but over ran almost half way tovery strong resistance at 1.3880/00. We are in a 1 month a bear trend & withyesterday’s negative candle this pattern looks likely to continue pushing prices lower.
EURGBP appears to be stuck in a 100 pip range from 8540/35 up to 8640/45.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD holding very strong resistance at 1.3800/10 today keeps bears in control &can target minor support at 1.3750/40 before strong support at 1.3710/1.3690. Abreak below last week’s low of 1.3668 risks a test of the 100 day moving average at1.3635/30.
Above 1.3820 however can target strong resistance at 1.3850/60. Watch for a highfor the day. Bulls need a break above 1.3885.
EURGBP collapsed below the 4 week low at 8550/30 but held 4 pips above the nexttarget of 8500/8490. Obviously this is today’s support level. A break below 8475however risks a slide to 8450/40.
First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.