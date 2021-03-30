GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD tested very strong resistance at 1.3810/20 but over ran almost half way tovery strong resistance at 1.3880/00. We are in a 1 month a bear trend & withyesterday’s negative candle this pattern looks likely to continue pushing prices lower.

EURGBP appears to be stuck in a 100 pip range from 8540/35 up to 8640/45.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD holding very strong resistance at 1.3800/10 today keeps bears in control &can target minor support at 1.3750/40 before strong support at 1.3710/1.3690. Abreak below last week’s low of 1.3668 risks a test of the 100 day moving average at1.3635/30.

Above 1.3820 however can target strong resistance at 1.3850/60. Watch for a highfor the day. Bulls need a break above 1.3885.

EURGBP collapsed below the 4 week low at 8550/30 but held 4 pips above the nexttarget of 8500/8490. Obviously this is today’s support level. A break below 8475however risks a slide to 8450/40.

First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.

Chart