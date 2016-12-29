GBP/USD jumps in tandem with a knee-jerk Euro spike amid extreme illiquidity

Amid ultra thin market liquidity conditions, the US Dollar retracement amplified ahead of Tokyo open on the final trading day of 2016. The EUR/USD major soared around 130-pips to its highest level in three-weeks but now seems to be fading the knee-jerk spike, reversing around 90-pips from highs. The spillover effect lifted the GBP/USD pair to a weekly high level of 1.2309 before the retreated back below 1.2300 handle.

The greenback was already trading weaker in wake of Thursday's disappointing goods trade data that showed deficit widened to $65.3 billion, the highest level since March 2015. Moreover, declining US treasury bond yields was also seen undermining the greenback and holiday-thinned trade aggravated the effect during the most illiquid period of the 24 hour cycle.

Today's price-action proved that shallow market depth can trigger some sharp and volatile moves, without any major news releases. Hence, investors are likely to remain cautious and would refrain from committing to any directional bets ahead of New Year’s weekend.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Despite of today’s up-move, the pair failed to clear 1.2315-20 barrier, previous important support now turned resistance. Hence, a follow through retracement below 1.2250 support is likely to drag the pair towards 1.2220 horizontal support. Weakness below this support, leading to subsequent momentum below 1.2200 handle would confirm a fresh break-down and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards its next support near 1.2100 round figure mark, with 1.2160 level acting as intermediate support.

On the upside, fresh buying interest above 1.2315-20 resistance now seems to trigger a short-covering rally immediately towards 1.2400 round figure mar, en-route 50-day SMA strong resistance near 1.2420-25 region. A convincing move above 50-day SMA hurdle might negate any near-term bearish bias and open room for additional near-term recovery for the pair.

EUR/USD

The pull-back from multi-week highs now seems to be finding support near 1.0525-20 area, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s recovery spike from weekly lows (1.0372-1.0618). Weakness below this immediate support is likely to drag the pair back towards 1.0500 psychological mark, also coinciding with 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which is followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0465-60 region.

On the upside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.0560 area now seems to act as immediate hurdle above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to reclaim 1.0600 handle and surpass 3-weekly high resistance near 1.0620, towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.0660-65 area.