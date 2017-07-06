GBP/USD: it won't take much longer

The GBP/USD pair trades uneventfully a few pips above the 1.2900 level, confined within a 30 pips range ever since the day started as speculative interest has took a big step back ahead of tomorrow's elections. Despite PM May maintains the lead, by a limited margin, against its rivals and is generally expected to stand victorious, there's a strong chance that she won't be able to get the majority she needs in the Parliament. Anyway, the larger the gap on set favoring Conservatives, the more chances have the Pound to rally. In the meantime, the short term picture favors the upside, as in the 4 hours chart, short-lived declines below a bullish 20 SMA have been quickly reverted, while technical indicators remain flat within bullish territory, limiting chances of a bullish breakout. Above 1.2950/60, however, the advance can extend towards 1.3000, where selling interest will likely re-surge.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.