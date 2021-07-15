The GBP/USD is preparing for longs. We might see a breakout to the upside.

W L3 pivot is holding the price. We can also see a series of higher highs and higher lows as the price looks bullish. 1.3850-60 is the zone where bounce might happen. Targets are 1.3897 followed by 1.3940 and 1.3980. However, the price needs to stay above 1.3795 in order to remain bullish.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.