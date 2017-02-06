GBP/USD Current price: 1.2881

The GBP/USD pair jumped at to 1.2903, but was again unable to hold above the 1.2900 threshold, despite strong data coming from the UK and the poor NFP report released just now. The UK Construction PMI for May resulted at its highest in over a year, printing 56.0 up from 53.1 in April, while in the US, new jobs accounted for 138K, while wages remained subdued. Speculative interest, however, rushes to take profits out of the table as soon as the pair spikes towards the 1.2900/20 region, extremely cautious ahead of the UK General election next Thursday. Polls have been indicating that PM May has lost most of its advantage, and concerns over a possible hung Parliament arose this week, preventing the Pound from rallying even with broad dollar's weakness. Technically, however, the downside potential remains limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators have managed to bounce from their mid-lines. An extension beyond 1.2920 could trigger some stops and favor additional gains that would probably remain short-lived.

Support levels: 1.2840 1.2800 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.2890 1.2920 1.2960

