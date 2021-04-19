The GBP/USD has formed a double top pattern exactly at the W H5 confluence zone. We can see that the pair is retracing and a new drop is possible.

Multi tops, including the double top should be preventing buyers changing the intra-week trend. Remember, 4h timeframe is an intraday, intra-week trading timeframe, so I expect sellers to show up within 1.3930-63. We should see a drop towards 1.3886 followed by 1.3791. Only below 1.3791, 1.3743 and 1.3662 is possible.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

